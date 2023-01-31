Ohio couple suing their neighbors over backyard pizza oven

article

An ongoing dispute between neighbors over a pizza oven is heading to court in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Two residents are suing their neighbors for using a pizza oven in their backyard, WJW-TV in Cleveland reported.

WJW obtained the lawsuit filed by Brooks Jones and his wife, Mika, alleging that their neighbor, Paul Schambs, built a commercial size woodfired pizza oven in May 2017 behind a home that Schambs shares with Mary Lynne Newsome.

According to WJW, Brooks and Mika Jones live on the second floor of an apartment building that they own two doors away from the pizza oven, and since 2017, they claim the device has been a problem.

Photo of the backyard pizza oven in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. A couple is suing their neighbors over their use of the oven. (Photo courtesy of WJW-TV in Cleveland)

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reported Jones was public about his complaints about the pizza oven during a July 15, 2019, city council meeting. The news outlet obtained a letter from the City of Cleveland Heights about the pizza oven. The city explained in the letter to Jones that this oven didn’t violate city codes or regulations.

Jones claims complaints about the oven he and his wife have expressed with the owners and Cleveland Heights officials have been ignored, WJW noted.

WEWS obtained court records stating that both sides attempted to settle the matter on Jan. 10, but things didn’t work out.

Citing the lawsuit, WJW notes that the pizza oven burns between three and 10 hours when used. Brooks and Mika Jones claim the smoke and fumes from the pizza oven cause "coughing, sore throats, headaches, burning eyes, and dizziness." The couple also says smoke and fumes are so strong that the smell gets on their clothes.

Photo of the backyard pizza oven in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. A couple is suing their neighbors over their use of the oven. (Photo courtesy of WJW-TV in Cleveland)

Brooks and Mika Jones are seeking roughly $25,000 in damages and "injunctive relief" to prevent Schambs and Newsome from using the pizza oven. Opening statements in the case were made Tuesday, WJW reported.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

