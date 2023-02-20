Expand / Collapse search
Ohio fire crews battling large blaze after factory explosion; more than a dozen injured

By Louis Casiano
Published 
Updated 4:13PM
Ohio
FOX News

Fire erupts after possible explosion at Ohio factory

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WOIO)

An explosion at a Cleveland-area metal factory injured at least 13 people and prompted multiple fire crews to respond Monday. 

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village just after 2 p.m, Fox 8 reported. The company produces copper alloys. 

The Oakwood Village Fire Department said 13 people were injured and taken to a hospital. One of them was in critical condition, the news report said. 

Cars destroyed after explosion reported at Ohio plant

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WEWS)

Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco said he saw some burn victims at the scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

A large plume of smoke coming from the building could be seen in the air. 

Videos posted to social media purportedly show damaged vehicles struck by debris from the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more of this story from FOX News