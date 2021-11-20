Officials to begin assessing damage of Whatcom County flooding on Monday

article

Agency leaders and local officials will begin assessing the damage of the historic flooding in Whatcom County on Monday.

The flooding displaced families, destroyed property and claimed the life of a man who was swept away by the floodwaters. The water levels have receded, and now it falls to the Washington State Military Department's Emergency Management division and Whatcom County officials to conduct detailed inspections of areas hit the hardest by the ‘November Floods,' as the county refers to them.

Inspections will be conducted Monday through Wednesday, which will provide greater insight into the level of damage and the dollar impact.

Whatcom County says there will be two teams comprised of state and local workers, five people per team, who will gather data to help guide the request for a FEMA disaster declaration. These teams will be inspecting properties, and they urge homeowners to be aware they may stop by.

RELATED: 'It’s all we got this fall,' Heavy rain, flooding and now high winds expected

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: