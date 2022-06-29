Officials: Rescue saws stolen from Shoreline fire engine while crews were on medical call

The Shoreline Fire Department said rescue equipment was stolen from their fire engine while crews were helping someone during a medical call.

Officials say fire personnel were responding to the call early Tuesday evening.

It was not specified where the medical call occurred, but crews had the fire engine parked outside the address while they went in to help the patient.

When crews returned to the engine, they saw the equipment missing.

Officials say they have "taken security steps to decrease the chance of this happening again." They did not specify what all was stolen, but warned the public to call 911 if they see a "variety of saws" being sold at pawn shops—likely rescue saws used for clearing fire lines, forcing entry into structures, cutting ventilation holes for smoke and more.

The fire department says the saws should be etched with the agency’s logo on them, but paint may be missing from scratches and usage.