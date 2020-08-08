Officials report six random attacks over three days in Seattle

Officials report making arrests in six separate random assaults that happened in three days in Seattle.

Five of the attacks happening in and around the downtown area.

According to documents, the violence ranges from an assault with a rock, a business owner and customer attacked on the street, and a man sneaking into an apartment complex attacking people inside. All of these incidents were random.

One of the attacks happened in Ballard. Documents say a 20-year-old man walked to work in the morning when someone approached him and started beating him.

People who live near where the incident happened say it is shocking.

“I’ve never felt uncomfortable or unsafe walking from our place to here,” said Jack Tillmann.

The community has come together to help the 20-year-old attacked on his way to work raising more than $36k in just a few days via a GoFundMe.