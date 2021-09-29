Officials: pedestrian hit, killed by train in Maple Valley

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Maple Valley, officials said.

Puget Sound fire units responded around 4:20 p.m. to 216th Avenue near 283rd Street.

Spokespeople with BNSF Railway and the King County Sheriff’s Office both confirmed that the pedestrian was hit by an empty train heading eastbound and died at the scene.

The road was closed while officials investigated.

