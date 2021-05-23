Bridgeton shooting: Man, woman dead, 12 others injured after shooting at NJ party

Two people have died and at least a dozen others were injured after New Jersey State Police say gunshots rang out at a large house party in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township at 11:50 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been fatally shot.

SKYFOX was over the scene where police say a shooting at a large house party left two people dead.

12 other people who were at the party had also sustained various injuries, according to police. Police have not released more details on the extent of those injuries.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the incident remains under investigation.

Police have yet to reveal more circumstances surrounding the party itself, but have said more than 100 people were believed to have been in attendance and scattered when the shooting began.

NJSP investigate after a shooting at a large gathering in Bridgeton, N.J.

