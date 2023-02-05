Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed

article

Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St.

Officials say this is a fatal crash, but it is not yet known how many people died or if there were any other specific injuries.

Tukwila Police arrived to close down the highway in both directions to investigate.

It is not known when the road will reopen.