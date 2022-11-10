Officials investigate separate dumpster, car fires in Kent

article

Fire officials are investigating multiple, separate fires Thursday morning throughout Kent.

Early Thursday, Puget Sound Fire said police reported a car fire that happened in the Kent Valley. The fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Later that morning, Puget Sound Fire reported that two people broke a car window and threw burning materials into it. The car was extinguished before it could spread to a nearby building.

Officials said the two car fires were similar but it's unknown if they were connected.

After the car fires, crews quickly extinguished a dumpster fire near the East Hill Fred Meyer.

Officials did not say if the dumpster fire was connected to the others.

No injuries have been reported.