Officials investigate separate dumpster, car fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials are investigating multiple, separate fires Thursday morning throughout Kent.
Early Thursday, Puget Sound Fire said police reported a car fire that happened in the Kent Valley. The fire marshal is investigating the incident.
Later that morning, Puget Sound Fire reported that two people broke a car window and threw burning materials into it. The car was extinguished before it could spread to a nearby building.
Officials said the two car fires were similar but it's unknown if they were connected.
After the car fires, crews quickly extinguished a dumpster fire near the East Hill Fred Meyer.
Officials did not say if the dumpster fire was connected to the others.
No injuries have been reported.