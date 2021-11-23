Officers arrest suspect in Lakewood auto parts shop burglary

article

A burglary suspect was arrested Monday night after a break-in at an auto parts shop in Lakewood, police said.

Officers responded after the burglary alarm went off at the Advance Auto Parts store.

When officers were at the scene, they found a broken front window and the suspect crawling out of it.

Officers arrested the suspect, who police say had five outstanding felony warrants for burglary.

