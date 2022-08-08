Officers arrest suspect accused of setting at least 4 fires in Seattle's Central District

article

Seattle Police have arrested a suspect they say set several fires around the Central District neighborhood on Monday night.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, at least four fires were set in the neighborhood within a span of an hour.

The first was reported around 7:28 p.m. at 635 37th Ave.

Around 8:25 p.m., another fire was reported at 512 31st Avenue. Moments later, another fire broke out across the street at 517 31st Avenue.

By 8:40 p.m., a fourth fire was reported at 517 30th Avenue, according to Seattle Fire Department tweets.

Seattle Police tweeted that they had arrested a person suspected in setting these fires just after 9 p.m.

SPD's arson and bomb squad are heading to the scenes to investigate each fire.

Seattle Fire said it does not appear that there were any injuries or significant damage.

The Seattle fires and subsequent arrest come after officials in Kent are investigating five fires that were intentionally set.

The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood.

A suspect has not been arrested in the Kent arsons.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.