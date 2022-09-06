Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot

article

Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue.

According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

In a recent case, police said they stopped two suspects from trafficking stolen goods. Home Depot loss prevention reported that a vehicle in the parking lot matched one linked to the theft of a pressure washer at a Bothell Home Depot.

Detectives watched as one of the suspects sold the pressure washer to another person in the parking lot.

Investigators said the vehicle and clothing they were wearing matched and they were arrested. Both were released from jail the next day.

Bellevue Police said they are regularly analyzing crime statistics using the department's new Transparency and Accountability dashboards.