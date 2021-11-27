Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:25 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:44 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:40 PM PST until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:18 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 3:27 PM PST until MON 5:18 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:21 PM PST until TUE 11:41 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from SUN 2:51 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:04 AM PST, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Officer stops theft suspect, recovers drugs and $7,000 in cash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lynnwood
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: Lynnwood Police Department

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A Lynnwood Police officer contacted a theft suspect and ended up seizing several bags of drugs and $7,000 in cash.

Authorities say the 57-year-old man was a suspect for possession of stolen property. When the officer contacted him, he discovered he had about two pounds of meth, two pounds of Oxycodone, over 80 grams of heroin, more than 250 Xanax pills and almost $7,000 in cash.

It is unknown if the suspect was charged with possessing stolen property, but police say the drugs he had on him were enough to book him into the Snohomish County Jail for possession with intent to deliver.

RELATED: Rescue crews looking for missing man last seen near Cle Elum

READ MORE: At least 1 person injured in Tacoma Mall shooting

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: