Officer stops theft suspect, recovers drugs and $7,000 in cash

article

A Lynnwood Police officer contacted a theft suspect and ended up seizing several bags of drugs and $7,000 in cash.

Authorities say the 57-year-old man was a suspect for possession of stolen property. When the officer contacted him, he discovered he had about two pounds of meth, two pounds of Oxycodone, over 80 grams of heroin, more than 250 Xanax pills and almost $7,000 in cash.

It is unknown if the suspect was charged with possessing stolen property, but police say the drugs he had on him were enough to book him into the Snohomish County Jail for possession with intent to deliver.

RELATED: Rescue crews looking for missing man last seen near Cle Elum

READ MORE: At least 1 person injured in Tacoma Mall shooting

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: