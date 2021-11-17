Police: Officer shoots, kills man who reached for officer's gun at North Bend park

Detectives are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a man who they say reached for the officer's gun overnight at a North Bend park.

The incident happened at Torguson Park at 11 p.m. Tuesday after the park had closed earlier in the evening.

During a routine check, an officer with Snoqualmie/North Bend approached a group of people at the park.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between a 33-year-old man and the officer, and the man tried to grab the officer’s weapon.

Police said the officer shot the man, who died at the scene. Investigators later said the man was homeless and not from the area.

The officer was not hurt.

Police said there was no bodycam or dashcam video of the fight or shooting.'

The Independent Force Investigation Team-King County (IFIT-KC) is investigating the shooting.

The IFIT-KC department investigates police use of deadly force incidents for 13 partner agencies, including Snoqualmie/ North Bend.

