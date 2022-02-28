Expand / Collapse search
Officer hurt in Whatcom County crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sumas
FOX 13 Seattle
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

SUMAS, Wash. - A driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Sunday night after a crash in Whatcom County.

At about 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash in the 9300 block of State Route 9. 

Trooper Jacob Kennett said a Sumas police officer was on a traffic stop with a commercial vehicle when an SUV struck that vehicle from behind. 

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV was impaired and arrested for driving under the influence. 

The officer and driver in the SUV were hurt and taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham.

