Officer dead, another seriously hurt after shooting in Bothell, police say

One police officer was killed and another was seriously hurt after a pursuit late Monday in Bothell, authorities said.

Officers were searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect, police said during a news conference shortly after midnight Tuesday. K9 teams were searching the area, police said.

Aaron Snell with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said Bothell police were conducting a traffic stop at 9:40 p.m. There was a short pursuit with reports of someone running from a vehicle. More officers responded and found one police officer dead and a second seriously injured.

The second officer was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center where that person was listed in satisfactory condition at 11:00 p.m., according to a hospital spokesperson.

The officers had not been identified as of early Tuesday morning.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

