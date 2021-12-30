Oakley Carlson's parents make first court appearance

It’s been nearly a year since anyone saw 5-year-old Oakley Carlson alive.

Oakley’s biological parents are now behind bars after the girl’s disappearance led to arrests.

Her biological parents made their first court appearance Thursday morning as investigators try to determine what role they had in her disappearance.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson appeared for a preliminary hearing for felony abandonment. They were charged for withholding medication from another child of theirs.

Grays Harbor Prosecuting Attorney Jason Walker requested both be held on $150,000 bail as they have tampered with evidence in the disappearance of their daughter.

Both Bowers and Carlson requested court-appointed attorneys and did not make statements on their own behalf when asked by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine Svoboda.

Their next court appearance is Jan. 10.

While Oakley has not been found, the search was called off earlier this month.

Oakley’s foster family she was placed with has called for reform in the system that gave the girl back to her biological family shortly before she vanished.

The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff told FOX 13 earlier in December that it was unlikely that it was unlikely that the child was still alive.

