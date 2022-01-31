Oakley Carlson's parents appear in court for alleged neglect of other child

The parents of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson appeared in court on Monday, but to answer for charges stemming from an incident involving another one of their kids.

Oakley’s parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, have been the focus of investigators since the child was reported missing in December of 2021. However, investigators have been able to piece together that she was last seen as early as February of 2021.

Deputies learned during their investigation into Oakley’s disappearance that Bowers and Carlson had allegedly not been providing medication to their 6-year-old daughter as required by her doctor for over a year.

Both parents were charged with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony.

While Oakley has not been found, the search was called off in December.

To this point, investigators say Oakley's parents have been uncooperative about her whereabouts.

There has been an extensive search of their property in Oakville as well.

The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff told FOX 13 earlier in December that it was unlikely that the child was still alive.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

