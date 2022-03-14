Oakley Carlson's dad Andrew Carlson pleads guilty to 2 counts of endangerment of another child

The father of a missing Washington girl pleaded guilty to two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance in a case regarding a different child.

Andrew Carlson appeared before a Grays Harbor Superior Court judge on Monday and changed his pleas to guilty for the two felony counts. He faces 6-12 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

Carlson and Jordan Bowers, Oakley Carlson's parents, were charged in December after deputies said that they had not been providing medication to another child in their care as required by her doctor for over a year.

"The medication is necessary for her physical wellbeing and puts her at risk for physical impairment and could eventually result in death," according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson

With that information, prosecutors charged Carlson and Bowers with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony.

These charges are not connected to Oakley's disappearance, but another 6-year-old who was living in their Oakville home.

Authorities say the circumstances of Oakley's disappearance are suspicious. The parents claim the last time they saw Oakley alive was Nov. 30. The parents have given no indication that Oakley is in the care of an adult and cannot account for her whereabouts or condition, according to prosecutors.

READ MORE: Did the system fail Oakley Carlson? 5-year-old Washington girl remains missing

Deputies, state patrol and the FBI are now involved in the investigation. Neighbors said that the Bowers and Carlson regularly fought and that a number of people have called 911 on the couple. Bowers, in particular, has a lengthy criminal history.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

More coverage on Oakley Carlson:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram