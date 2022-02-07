Oakley Carlson case: New charges filed against parents of missing Washington girl

The parents of 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, missing since last year, were charged with additional crimes on Monday.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were charged with two counts of endangerment with a controlled substance.

Both parents were already charged with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person, which is a felony. These charges are not connected to Oakley's disappearance, but another 6-year-old who was living in their Oakville home.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Deputies learned during their investigation into Oakley’s disappearance that Bowers and Carlson had allegedly not been providing medication to their 6-year-old daughter as required by her doctor for over a year.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Carlson was last seen Feb. 10, 2021. She previously lived with foster parents, but her biological parents eventually regained custody of her.

READ MORE: Did the system fail Oakley Carlson? 5-year-old Washington girl remains missing

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office says they are working tirelessly on this case. All six of their detectives are looking for Oakley.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this case please contact detectives at the non-emergency number at 360-533-8765 or Detective Sgt. Paul Logan 360-964-1729. You can also email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

RELATED: Community demands answers from state over missing girl Oakley Carlson

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Citizens lobby lawmakers for change in light of Oakley Carlson's disappearance