Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Oakland McDonald's settles case after employees were told to wear dog diapers as masks

By Eli Walsh
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
California
Bay City News Foundation

Oakland McDonald's must follow new safety rules after employees had to wear dog diapers as masks

An Oakland McDonald's restaurant will be required to follow new worker safety guidelines and establish a worker safety committee as part of a settlement with employees who were told to use coffee filters and dog diapers as face masks during a COVID-19 outbreak last year.

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland McDonald's restaurant will be required to follow new worker safety guidelines and establish a worker safety committee as part of a settlement with employees who were told to use coffee filters and dog diapers as face masks during a COVID-19 outbreak last year.   

At least 25 workers and their family members contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak at the Telegraph Avenue McDonald's last spring, including a 10-month-old infant.

The remaining non-managerial workers at the restaurant subsequently went on strike for 33 days, one of the longest employee strikes in McDonald's history.   

According to the workers, who filed a public nuisance lawsuit in June 2020 over the outbreak, managers at the restaurant told cooks and cashiers to use coffee filters and dog diapers in lieu of actual face masks, failed to enforce social distancing and checked workers' temperatures before their shift with an inaccurate thermometer.   

"Last year when McDonald's tried to treat us like dogs, we didn't sit down or stay silent," said Angely Lambert, one of five plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "We joined together and fought for our dignity as human beings -- and we won."   

SEE ALSO: Oakland car attack suspect charged with attempted murder

As a result of the settlement, the McDonald's location will be required to follow various safety measures including offering employees paid sick leave, mandating physical distancing, providing proper masks and gloves, regularly disinfecting shared surfaces and conducting contact tracing when a case of the virus is confirmed in an employee.   

As part of the worker safety committee, the restaurant's owner and managers will be required to meet with workers each month to discuss ways to maintain worker safety.   

"We will keep fighting to make sure that every worker, in fast-food and beyond, has a voice on the job," Lambert said.

In a statement shared with SFGATE, McDonald's said that all franchises were given a handbook that outlined both procedures and requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.   

"While we’re confident that any outlier conduct like that alleged in these complaints does not reflect what has broadly happened and continues to happen across 14,000 U.S. McDonald’s locations, we’re no less focused on ensuring that we have clear processes and the right resources to promote the safety and wellbeing of crew and customers," McDonald's said in the statement. 

KTVU contributed to this report. 