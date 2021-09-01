Thousands without power across Northeast after Ida remnants trigger floods

Thousands of customers were without power Thursday morning in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania after torrential rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled the region, causing deadly flooding and halted transit systems.

The New York City area, Long Island and areas in the Hudson Valley north of the city saw more than 30,000 customers without power as of Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages among various utility companies.

More than 94,000 outages were reported in Pennsylvania, while 61,000 outages were being tracked in New Jersey.

Ida’s remnants dumped historic rain on New York City, with at least 14 deaths linked to flooding across all three states.

Eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said. Five people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media. Outside Philadelphia, officials reported "multiple fatalities," saying no additional details were immediately available.

Flooding also swamped subway cars and submerged vehicles and homes.

Video captured by New York City residents showed floodwaters pouring into the city’s underground subway system. Streets in Brooklyn resembled waterways in a video shared late Wednesday, which shows vehicles attempting to drive through deep floodwaters and people wading through it.

A state of emergency was declared late Wednesday evening in New York City and the rest of the state. Ida’s remnants were exiting the country, but not without tornadoes in other parts of the Northeast.

"We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," De Blasio wrote on Twitter.

At least two tornadoes were reported in the mid-Atlantic (https://www.fox5ny.com/news/ida-threatens-to-dump-large-amounts-of-rain-across-region) where homes were now rubble in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Police in Connecticut were investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati and Los Angeles.