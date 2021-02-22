Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM PST until TUE 11:00 AM PST, King County
10
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 PM PST until MON 5:30 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:39 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Flood Watch
from MON 8:57 AM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, King County, Lewis County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:15 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Olympics
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades

NY father-to-be killed in gender reveal mishap

By Luke Funk
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - An upstate man was killed in an explosion during preparations for a gender reveal that went wrong.

The New York State Police said it happed on Sunday just before noon in the Sullivan County town of Liberty.

Police were called to a home on the Lt. JG Brender Highway to respond to a report of an explosion.

Police say that Christopher Pekny, 28, was building a device to be used at a gender reveal party for his own child when it exploded and killed him.

RELATED:  MAN KILLED WHEN CANNON USED DURING BABY SHOWER EXPLODES

The police said on Monday that the man's brother, Michael Pekny, 27, was also injured in the blast and was rushed to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Police say the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Pekny family owns the Robin Hood Diner in Livingston Manor.  The family issued a statement saying:  "We are deeply saddened and must inform you all of the loss of our dear and beloved Christopher.  We appreciate the overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown.  The Robin Hood will be closed for the immediate future. More details will be posted when we have them available. Thank you."

There have been several deadly incidents involving baby-related gatherings.

Earlier this month, a man was killed in Michigan when a cannon being used for a baby show exploded, sending shrapnel into him.

In September 2020, a California firefighter died battling a wildfire that was sparked by a smoke-emitting device used for a gender reveal party.