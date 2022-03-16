Japan earthquake: No tsunami expected for Washington

Officials with the National Weather Service in Seattle said that a tsunami is not expected for Washington after a powerful earthquake hit Japan on Wednesday.

The magnitude 7.3 quake hit near the east coast of Honshu, Japan at about 11:30 p.m. local time. It triggered a tsunami advisory for Japan.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

NWS officials also said a tsunami isn't expected for California, Oregon, British Columbia and Alaska.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 36 miles below the sea. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.

