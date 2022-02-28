Flood warnings issued for 6 western Washington rivers as record-breaking rain continues

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for six western Washington rivers as heavy rainfall continues from the weekend into Monday.

According to the NWS, prolonged rainfall coupled with snow runoff in mid to low elevations and strong winds are driving several rivers above minor to major flooding.

The flood warnings are in effect for the following rivers:

Puyallup River near Orting (affecting Pierce County)

Chehalis River above Doty (affecting Lewis County-- in effect until early Thursday morning )

Chehalis River above Grand Mound (affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties-- in effect until early Thursday morning )

Newaukum River near Chehalis (affecting Lewis County-- in effect until early Thursday morning )

Nisqually River near Ashford (affecting Lewis and Pierce Counties)

Cowlitz River at Randle (affecting Lewis County)

Naches River near Cliffdell in Yakima County (in effect until early Wednesday morning)

Flood warnings mean that those in the impacted areas should take immediate action-- flooding is imminent or occurring.

RELATED: An atmospheric river is going to have a major impact on our forecast for the next 3 days

In King County, some rivers are in phase two of flooding, including the White River, Snoqualmie River and the Tolt River. There is minor flooding at this phase and some roads may be closed. County officials are monitoring river gauges and flood conditions.

The Skokomish River in Mason County was at flood levels Monday morning and dozens more were expected to crest by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Atmospheric river remains in the region, calling for another wet 12 to 18 hours. Several locations could reach into the top five wettest February days on record by the end of the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific.

Normal precipitation for the entire month of February in Seattle is 3.76 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In the past 48 hours, Seattle has seen 3.73 inches of rain.

