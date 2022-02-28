Flood warnings issued for 6 western Washington rivers as record-breaking rain continues

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 9:04 AM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
25
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:29 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:01 PM PST until WED 10:23 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:05 PM PST until WED 9:54 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:34 PM PST until TUE 2:04 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until WED 7:42 AM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 AM PST until THU 5:38 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:15 PM PST until TUE 1:54 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:40 PM PST until TUE 9:11 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:09 PM PST until THU 6:49 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:12 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:52 AM PST until WED 11:36 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:03 AM PST until WED 2:35 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:16 PM PST until TUE 10:32 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:05 PM PST until THU 7:00 AM PST, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Yakima County
Avalanche Warning
until MON 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Wenatchee Area
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM PST, Central Coast
Avalanche Warning
until MON 7:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Flood warnings issued for 6 western Washington rivers as record-breaking rain continues

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Flooding
FOX 13 Seattle

Heavy rain continues to hit Western Washington

There could be upwards of 2-5" of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for six western Washington rivers as heavy rainfall continues from the weekend into Monday. 

According to the NWS, prolonged rainfall coupled with snow runoff in mid to low elevations and strong winds are driving several rivers above minor to major flooding. 

The flood warnings are in effect for the following rivers: 

  • Puyallup River near Orting (affecting Pierce County)
  • Chehalis River above Doty (affecting Lewis County-- in effect until early Thursday morning)
  • Chehalis River above Grand Mound (affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties-- in effect until early Thursday morning)
  • Newaukum River near Chehalis (affecting Lewis County-- in effect until early Thursday morning)
  • Nisqually River near Ashford (affecting Lewis and Pierce Counties)
  • Cowlitz River at Randle (affecting Lewis County)
  • Naches River near Cliffdell in Yakima County (in effect until early Wednesday morning)

Flood warnings mean that those in the impacted areas should take immediate action-- flooding is imminent or occurring. 

RELATED: An atmospheric river is going to have a major impact on our forecast for the next 3 days

In King County, some rivers are in phase two of flooding, including the White River, Snoqualmie River and the Tolt River. There is minor flooding at this phase and some roads may be closed. County officials are monitoring river gauges and flood conditions. 

The Skokomish River in Mason County was at flood levels Monday morning and dozens more were expected to crest by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Atmospheric river remains in the region, calling for another wet 12 to 18 hours. Several locations could reach into the top five wettest February days on record by the end of the day Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific.

Normal precipitation for the entire month of February in Seattle is 3.76 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In the past 48 hours, Seattle has seen 3.73 inches of rain.

