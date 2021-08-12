Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, North Coast
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:45 AM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, Skagit County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

Novato protesters say mask and vaccine mandates infringe on their freedoms

By Elissa Harrington
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
KTVU FOX 2

Protesters in Novato pushing back against mask mandates and vaccines

A group of protesters in Novato are pushing back against mask mandates and vaccines. They are upset some businesses may not let them inside without proof of vaccination. Elissa Harrington reports

NOVATO, Calif. - A small group of protesters in Novato are pushing back against mask mandates and vaccines.

They are upset some businesses may not let them inside without proof of vaccination.

Activists posted yellow flyers on the doors and windows of businesses on Grant Avenue late Wednesday night. 

Part of the poster reads: "The people who kept you in business are the ones you’ll be banning."

Protesters say vaccine and mask mandates infringe on their freedoms.

"I believe in freedom and forcing people to take vaccine is against freedom," a man named Michael said. "We are fighting for what we believe is right. And if you don’t give the government pushback, then they will take even more."

MORE: Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone who doesn't get vaccinated is a schmuck

As she hung up posters, Susan Balm of Novato added: "We’re people. We’re customers. We kept you in business through this last year when other people were being scaredy cats staying at home and you need to be vaccinated to come in your store?" 

Some demonstrators said they are worried about taking the vaccine because they feel the side effects or long term effects could be dangerous.

They warn of economic consequences, saying business owners will lose customers. Some say they plan to boycott businesses that screen customers.

Other Novato residents completely disagree with the anti-maskers. 

"I think the idea is that we have to be as safe as possible," said Randy Couvillon. "Nobody knows what it’s like even a year and a half later to continue with this pandemic. I respect that they are voicing their opinions but it’s a complication we don’t need."

In recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced new mask and vaccine mandates This includes required vaccines for health care workers, universal masking at schools, and vaccines or regular COVID tests for teachers.

The California Department of Public Health now recommends wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status because of the rise of the delta variant.

Johns Hopkins University data shows daily virus cases are nearly doubled what they were last summer, and wearing a mask is an extra layer of protection to prevent another fall surge. 

If vaccination rates in a community are below 70%, they recommend wearing a face covering in indoor public places or crowded outdoor gatherings.

The No. 1 recommendation, however, will always to be to get vaccinated, according to local and national health experts. 