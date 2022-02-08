Norwegian Cruise Line to drop face mask requirements

article

Norwegian Cruise Line said it will no longer require guests and crew members to wear face masks on board starting March 1, according to the company's website.

The cruise line recommends that guests wear face coverings when onboard indoors, except when actively eating or drinking or when in their room.

"Mask coverings are also recommended outdoors when physical distancing of at least six (6) feet cannot be maintained. The decision to wear a mask covering when onboard is at the discretion of each guest."

According to the website, when customers are sailing from a European port guests will be required to wear coverings on board while indoors except when eating or drinking or in their room.

"Face masks that have two or more layers that completely cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly on your face are permitted. Face masks should block light when held up to bright light source. Masks with exhalation valves or vents; single layer or masks made of thin fabric that don't block light (i.e. neck gaiters) are not permitted."

