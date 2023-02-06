Northshore School District warning families about suspicious man at bus stops

The Northshore School District is warning families about two incidents involving a suspicious man at bus stops.

Last week, the district emailed families saying its district safety and security department was notified about a man offering students flowers at a bus stop for Skyview Middle School.

According to the district, the same incident was reported by students at a bus stop for Canyon Park Middle School.

Students declined and notified law enforcement.

The district said its transportation department and drivers are aware about the incidents.

Anyone with urgent safety concerns are asked to call 911 and for non-emergency issues, people can report by calling or texting 885-521-2665 or emailing 1414@alert1.us.