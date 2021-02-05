Northshore School District participates in national Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action

Northshore School District joined communities across the nation participating in the Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. The idea originally started in Seattle as an educational opportunity during Black History month, discussing the equitable change in the school system.

Ayva Thomas is the assistant director for Northshore’s Racial and Educational Justice Department. She said an important part of the week’s virtual events was learning the history of black experiences in public school systems in the United States.

"When we think about the history of public education, public schooling was never designed for black students nor staff members. And we have to think about that legacy in education and bring that into today and look at the lasting legacies of that. And we have to actively disrupt and dismantle that design and think about how we can value and affirm," said Thomas.

Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action is a time where students, staff, and faculty can be unapologetic about speaking their truths as a black person in the district. Northshore officials said it provides opportunities to reflect and make adjustments towards a more inclusive community.

"When we see that there’s been this disproportionate treatment in schools based on the basic skin color of students, that’s not ok. And Northshore is proud to say, ‘Hey, we see each of our students and this is important to us,’" said Thomas, who has helped the district lead activities this week. "It feels affirming to me to be a black woman who can live out loud in Northshore. And I feel like we have this creative freedom to design what we know needs to be done in Northshore and we have the support that’s needed."

"We not only say that their lives matter but we’re seeking action to ensure that there are equitable access and opportunities for all of our students. And in this case, we’re talking about disrupting barriers that limit the opportunities and access for our black students," said Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid.

Social justice movements continue happening in Washington and throughout the country. Reid said the several months leading up to this week of action have helped them expand on equitable change in their school system.

"It’s not about if we add an ethnic studies or we support Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action that somehow our curriculum is losing something. Actually, what happens is we’re all gaining something and I think that’s the excitement. So our board is committed to that as is our community," said Reid.

The superintendent said, unfortunately, not everyone in the community has welcomed this week’s conversations.

"We had some hate speech, hateful and threatening emails towards our Racial and Educational Justice Department and the district. And, I will tell you it emphasizes our commitment to this work. It is the data that supports the need to do this work," said Reid.

"In the name of hatred or in the face of hatred we don’t let up on justice, we double down on it. And I think that we hold hands and remember and reflect on our values as a district and we remember our why and the purpose behind the work and we keep going anyways," said Thomas.

The district held virtual events throughout the week. This included an elementary read aloud with Woodmoor Elementary School library, as well as a word from Michael Bennett, former Seattle Seahawk, activist and author.

The week wraps up with a virtual community discussion Friday at 5 p.m. Those interested in joining the conversation are asked to register online. Recordings of these events will be available online.