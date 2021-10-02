Northgate Link station officially opens

Northgate now has a brand-new Link light rail station, and officials expect it will be one the busiest.

Transit officials say this new station, located on First Avenue near Northgate Way, is a significant milestone—by 2022, they expect 41,000 to 49,000 daily riders.

As part of the grand opening, the John Lewis Memorial Bridge is debuting Saturday, available for pedestrians and cyclists.

In total, three new stations are operating as of Saturday: U-District, Roosevelt and Northgate. These new stations allow riders to get downtown in less than 15 minutes.

