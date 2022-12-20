Northern California earthquake buckles road, leaves thousands without power

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power, at least one highway buckled and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.

In an interview, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said that he heard of at least two injuries, including someone who broke their hip.

His office was flooded with 911 calls, with people worried about gas leaks and power outages. The PG&E outage map shows some 50,000 homes and businesses in the region could be affected.

There were more than 20 aftershocks since the initial quake, registering as high as magnitude 4.6.

Caroline Titus shared video of her coffee station falling off the counter in her 140-year-old Victorian home.

A porch collapsed in nearby Rio Dell. Shampoo bottles fell off the shelf at a store.

The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding.

Redding is about 100 miles from the epicenter.

As officials were assessing the damage, it seemed immediately clear that this quake did not do the destructive damage as the 6.0-magnitude earthquake in Napa in 2014, where one person was killed and about 200 people injured.

Keith Knudsen, acting director of the USGS Earthquake Science Center, said it will take some hours to figure out the "hazard assessments," which are conducted by architects and building code officials.

Still some roads were closed for inspection, just in case.

State Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that state Route 211, otherwise known as Fernbridge, would be shut down for a bit as CalTrans crews assessed the infrastructure.

Caltrans tweeted a photo of the buckled road by a sign for the Eel River.

Shampoo bottles fall off the shelf. Photo: Redheaded Blackbelt's photographer Lauren Johnson.

Collapsed porch on a house in Rio Dell on Wildwood Ave and Dixie St. Photo: Redheaded Blackbelt's photographer Lauren Johnson.

Buckled State Route 211 in Humboldt County.

Via USGS

U.S. National Tsunami Warning System announced this quake did not trigger a tsunami.

The "My Shake" app went off, notifying people about the quake, as far away as the Bay Area.

Tuesday's earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.

Stay tuned to KTVU Fox 2 and ktvu.com for updates on this breaking story.