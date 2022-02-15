Northeast WA school district ends face mask requirement

article

A northeastern Washington school district is risking state funding by no longer requiring face masks for students and staff.

The Kettle Falls School Board voted Monday night to make masks optional, KXLY-TV reported. The rule goes into effect immediately.

The statewide outdoor mask mandate ends Friday, but Gov. Inslee has not made a decision on the mandate ending for schools and indoor locations. State superintendent Chris Reykdal has spoken in favor of ending the mask mandate in schools.

The school board’s decision violates Gov. Inslee's mask mandate, which means they could lose state funding.

Washington’s mask mandate has been in effect since Aug. 23, 2021.

