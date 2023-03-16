Northbound I-5 on-ramp from SR 2 blocked after semi rollover crash

article

Drivers traveling through Everett should plan for extra travel time as crews work to clear the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash on State Route 2.

The crash happened on the on-ramp to northbound I-5 Thursday morning.

Troopers said the crash involved one semi and there were minor injuries.

Everett Avenue will be closed in both directions from the 3100 to 3400 blocks.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.