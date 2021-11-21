Northbound I-5 reopens near Ferndale after truck struck overpass

article

Northbound I-5 was closed Sunday near Ferndale after a dump truck struck the freeway overpass.

Washington State Patrol says a truck was heading west on Portal Way and hit the underside of the I-5 overpass, exposing the rebar underneath.

Crews were diverting traffic, but the road has since reopened.

Authorities say the dump truck that hit the overpass drove away, and they are working with Ferndale Police to find it.

