Northbound I-5 blocked by fatal crash near Mountlake Terrace

Northbound I-5 is closed near Mountlake Terrace due to a fatal crash.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash, and says a truck carrying a mattress lost it on I-5 near 220th Street SW around 6:35 a.m. The car reportedly pulled over, but then drove off.

Authorities have not specified exactly what happened, but the obstruction in the road caused a semi-truck to crash into a car. At least one person was killed in the crash.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while troopers investigate.

Traffic has been diverted to 220th Street Southwest.

WSP believes the suspect vehicle may be a small, older, dark-colored pickup truck with wood-sided bed racks, carrying miscellaneous household items. Anyone with information on the suspect or truck is urged to call WSP at (360) 654-1204.

