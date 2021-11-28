Expand / Collapse search
Trees fall onto I-5 North near Bellingham

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated November 29, 2021 5:33AM
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo: Washington State Patrol

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. - A stretch of I-5 blocked by landslides just weeks ago was partially blocked by fallen trees on Sunday.

WSDOT said the right lane of northbound I-5 was blocked by trees near Nulle Road (milepost 245). Officials said a small landslide knocked trees onto the road. Crews were called to the scene to remove the debris.

On Nov. 15, flooding caused landslides on the Interstate that blocked traffic on Nov. 28 in the exact same place.

State Route 9 was blocked in several areas due to standing water, leaving Chuckanut Drive as one of the only ways up through Bellingham.

READ MORE: Whatcom County braces for round two of historic flooding

