Northbound I-5 blocked after man dies by suicide on on-ramp

article

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Northbound I-5 was blocked near Marysville after a man took his own life on the interstate on-ramp.

Marysville Police say they were alerted to a domestic dispute with a weapon in Everett on Friday, Dec. 3. On Saturday at around 11 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a car associated with the domestic dispute.

Police turned on their lights to flag down the suspect car near 36th Avenue and 88th Street, and the driver turned onto the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

Authorities say the man got out of the car and used his gun to take his own life. Police note there was no car pursuit, and officers did not fire their weapons.

I-5 was blocked northbound for nearly an hour while authorities investigated the incident, but the road reopened around 11:50 a.m.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: