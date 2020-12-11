North Sound 'Santa Rebellion' rallies attract big crowds to protest pandemic restrictions

North Sound residents fed up with the state's pandemic restrictions are staging Santa Rebellion rallies that have drawn big crowds in recent weeks.

Another one is set for Saturday near Bellis Fair Mall in Bellingham. It'll be their third Santa Rebellion protest. The first one was dubbed a Turkey Rebellion around Thanksgiving in Ferndale. The most recent one in Lynden had hundreds of people in attendance, many of whom wore Santa hats but not masks.

Organizers say that's why they are keeping the rallies outside.

The "rebellions" are a local resistence to the governor's Covid-19 restrictions put in place to fight rising Covid cases statewide. They say they want to protect individual liberties, and their support in Whatcom County continues to grow.

RELATED: Inslee extends latest Covid-19 restrictions in Washington state through Jan. 4

Organizers say Saturday's rally will focus on reopening schools.

Advertisement

"This one is very close to everyone's heart, whether you're an aunt, uncle, mom, dad, grandparent, or just a neighbor, you see kids suffering either in person or you see them suffering online," organizer Ashley Butenschoen said. "This, I think, is going to draw a big crowd."

Butenschoen said the rallies will continue as long as the closures and rules are in place.