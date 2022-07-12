North Sound law enforcement agencies donate body armor to Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies in the North Sound donated 160 pieces of body armor to Ukraine.

Oak Harbor Police, Anacortes Police and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office collaborated on July 7 to donate ballistic vests to the Eastern European country, which has endured more than four months of bombings and battles as part of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to Oak Harbor Police, the ballistic vests they donated were all "expired"—past the manufacturer-designated expiration dates, which are either destroyed or put into storage. The agencies marked their vests as surplus and shipped them out.

The Washington National Guard, California National Guard and Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs have all made similar donations of vests and helmets for Ukrainians in the last several months.

Authorities say some businesses in Lacey are also helping ship the vests.

"We're proud of the collaborative efforts our city and our community, along with those of our partner agencies and communities, performed in attempting to do some small part in trying to help the people of Ukraine stay safe," said Oak Harbor Police Chief Kevin Dresker. "We sincerely hope these vests help save lives during Ukraine's time of struggle."