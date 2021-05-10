North Sound homeowners get help identifying wildfire danger risk to homes

Warmer and dryer temperatures push all of western Washington farther towards wildfire danger. That’s why a North Sound conservation district offers a program that helps homeowners learn how to reduce the risk of losing property to wildfire.

The Whatcom Conservation District paired with Washington Department of Natural Resources firefighters to assess a community south of Bellingham on Monday. Firefighters noted that structures can sometimes face threats homeowners might not immediately recognize as dangerous.

Homeowners Jim Bruggemam and Patricia Serie took part in the Community Wildfire Resilience Program. They know wildfires don’t always stay wild.

"This gravel walking path can act as a fire break," said DNR’s Colton England while walking through their garden.

"We’ve had some real scares down here at Teddybear Cove," Serie added.

The program is free and connects homeowners and communities with best practices and concepts many homeowners can use immediately.

"It doesn’t have to be a massive fire to do damage," said Whatcom Conservation District program coordinator Jenny Coe. "It could be somebody burning debris in their backyard that spreads and catches their neighbor’s house on fire."

Firefighters say Serie’s property looked to be in good shape except for a stack of boxes inside the carport, which could help wildfire spread to the structure.

"We missed the last recycling day," said Serie.

"It’s all fuel," said England.

Firefighters say reducing the risk at home not only protects property owners but also firefighters. As the threat of wildfire begins earlier each year, firefighters say the best time to devise a plan is now.

"Understanding where you live and having the tools to reduce the risk is the most important thing," said Coe.

Property owners seeking assistance can reach out to the Whatcom Conservation District for resources and tips.

