Scenic North Cascades Highway reopens Wednesday

North Cascades Highway, one of the gateways to the national park that bears the same name, reopens Wednesday (May 5).

The gate will be lifted at 1 p.m., WSDOT crews said.

Because of COVID-19, there won't be an official ceremony to mark the occasion, but people who go to celebrate the opening of the scenic roadway can still do so Wednesday as long as they wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

North Cascades Highway (Photo courtesy WSDOT)

SR-20 closes every year once snow fills avalanche chutes that line the highway. Officials say once these chutes are filled, it poses a safety risk to travelers and road crews.

Photo courtesy WSDOT

The North Cascades Highway runs through the Cascade Mountain Range and serves as an access point to North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreational Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

