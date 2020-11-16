SR 20 North Cascades Highway closed for the season due to heavy snowfall, avalanche risk

article

A major highway in northwest Washington, SR 20 North Cascades Highway is closed for the season due to heavy snowfall and high risk of avalanche.

The road closure point starts at milepost 134 at Ross Dam Trailhead, east of Diablo Lake, and will run to milepost 171 at Silver Star Gate.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed the highway on Friday, Nov. 13th. Amid heavy snowfall that started last week and lasted into the weekend.

WSDOT officials said in a statement released Monday SR 20 closes every year once snow fills avalanche chutes that line the highway. Officials say once these chutes are filled, it poses a safety risk to travelers and road crews.

The North Cascades Hwy runs across the Cascade Mountain Range and access point to North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreational Area and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area.

Once snow levels drop significant enough, WSDOT crews will move the western closure point back to milepost 130 at Colonial Creek Campground to milepost 178 at Early Winters Campground. Officials say the likelihood of the road opening up more will take place closer to January