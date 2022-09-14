North Cascades Highway closed due to massive mudslide

North Cascades Highway/SR 20 is closed west of Granite Creek due to a "massive" mudslide.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 20 is closed between the Ross Dam and just close to Mamza.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said the weather caused mudslides and part of the roadway to be washed out.

The fallen trees and land are blocking both lanes of the road.

Kennett tweeted: "Until further notice, State Route 20 pass will be closed across the mountains."

SR 20's closure comes as Stevens Pass/US 2 shut down due to wildfires, making pass and cross-state travel difficult.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.