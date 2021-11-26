Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Black Friday mall shooting sends customers scrambling, 3 shot, 1 in custody

By Andrew Mark Miller
Published 
North Carolina
FOX News

DURHAM, N.C. - A North Carolina mall was evacuated after three people were reportedly shot on Friday afternoon.

"DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint," police in Durham, North Carolina tweeted Friday. "The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall."

One person is in custody in relation to the shooting, according to Fox 8, and three people were reported shot.

A WRAL reporter, who happened to be in the mall at the time, posted a photo from the scene on Twitter and said police escorted shoppers out of the mall.

ec1c7019-a1671d95-3f34f7f8-crime-scene-tape_1485183258392_2629954_ver1.0-3-1.jpg

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

Videos posted on social media showed mall visitors running from the scene.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in a press conference that the shooting took place after an argument between two groups who knew each other and a 10-year-old was injured by a ricochet bullet.

Andrews added that police are searching for additional suspects.

Read more on FOX News. 