11 sickened with norovirus-like illness linked to Renton restaurant

King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of a norovirus-like illness associated with WildFin American Grill on 727 N 10th Street in Renton.

A total of 11 people associated with the restaurant reported experiencing symptoms of vomiting, body aches, diarrhea and chills.

As of Aug. 2, 10 customers from three meal parties reported feeling sick after consuming food from WildFin American Grill on July 29, according to public health officials.

Officials also identified one employee who experienced symptoms consistent with the virus dating back to Aug. 4 . The employee did not work while contagious, according to the report.

Health officials have not identified the cause of the spread within the restaurant but have noted that it can be spread through contaminated food or surfaces as well as from person to person.

Investigators observed improper food handling practices while visiting WildFin American Grill on Aug. 5. The restaurant closed the same day to undergo cleaning and disinfection.

On Aug. 6, the restaurant reopened after health officials revisited and confirmed proper sanitation had been completed.

For more information, visit the King County webpage.

This investigation is ongoing.

