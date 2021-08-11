Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM PDT, North Coast
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 10:00 AM PDT, Ferry County, Okanogan County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

11 sickened with norovirus-like illness linked to Renton restaurant

By Chambolion Fairley
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

RENTON, Wash. - King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of a norovirus-like illness associated with WildFin American Grill on 727 N 10th Street in Renton.

A total of 11 people associated with the restaurant reported experiencing symptoms of vomiting, body aches, diarrhea and chills.

As of Aug. 2, 10 customers from three meal parties reported feeling sick after consuming food from WildFin American Grill on July 29, according to public health officials. 

Officials also identified one employee who experienced symptoms consistent with the virus dating back to Aug. 4 . The employee did not work while contagious, according to the report. 

RELATED: 23 people sickened with norovirus-like illnesses from Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline

Health officials have not identified the cause of the spread within the restaurant but have noted that it can be spread through contaminated food or surfaces as well as from person to person. 

Investigators observed improper food handling practices while visiting WildFin American Grill on Aug. 5. The restaurant closed the same day to undergo cleaning and disinfection. 

On Aug. 6, the restaurant reopened after health officials revisited and confirmed proper sanitation had been completed. 

For more information, visit the King County webpage.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram