Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
15
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM PST until WED 2:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Norco store owner who went viral for shooting at would-be robbers has died

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:56PM
FOX 11

Norco store owner who went viral for shooting would-be robber suffers stroke

The Norco community is rallying behind a beloved store owner who is going through health issues.

NORCO, Calif. - Craig Cope, the Norco store owner who went viral after surveillance video showed him shooting at a group of would-be robbers over the summer, has died the family confirmed to FOX 11's Gina Silva Tuesday. 

Cope, 80, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned Norco Market & Liquor.

Early in the morning of July 31, Cope was working at the store when a group of would-be robbers approached in a black SUV, armed and ready to rob the place. Cope told FOX 11 back then that he noticed the men were armed, and as one of the men pointed a gun at him, Cope pulled out a shotgun from underneath the counter and opened fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Surveillance video then shows the suspect fleeing the store, running to the SUV shouting. "He shot my arm off." All four suspects were later arrested.

Three months later, Cope suffered a stroke. Marnie Tapia, a manager at Norco Market, told FOX 11 at the time that Cope wasn't able to talk or move after suffering the stroke. 

Norco store owner speaks after fighting off would-be robber

The Norco store owner who went viral after scaring off would-be robbers is back at work. FOX 11 got a chance to chat with Craig Cope, who recovered from what was otherwise a traumatic experience and a heart attack that followed.

After the news, the community came together to hold prayer vigils and send cards to the Cope family.

The circumstances of Cope's death were not immediately clear. 