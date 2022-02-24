Noose found at Seattle fire station

article

The Seattle Fire Department is investigating after a noose was found at one of its fire stations last week.

Officials told FOX 13 News that the noose was found by one of the firefighters, who alerted their supervisors.

The fire department didn’t identify the station, but The Stranger reported that it happened at Seattle Fire Station 24 in Bitter Lake.

"Discrimination and racial harassment are antithetical to SFD’s values and will not be tolerated. The department takes any complaints of discrimination and harassment very seriously and will use all appropriate measures to address any violations of policy," said officials with the department.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation.

"Like any department investigation, the details are kept confidential to maintain the integrity of the investigative process. This is the extent of information that can be released at this time," the department said in a statement.

