Non-profit looking to fund 2 bullet-resistant vests for new Tacoma PD K9s

The Tacoma Police Department and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are hoping to raise funds for two bullet-resistant vests for newly-certified K9s Colt and Odin.

TPD announced that the two K9s were certified on Jan. 6 after completing over 400 hours of training.

Now, they're in the field and are assisting patrol officers with tracking suspects, clearing buildings and finding evidence.

The vests will help protect them against bullets, stabbings and shrapnel.

Each vest costs $2,480, so a total of $4,900 is needed to fund both K9s.

Typically, non-profits are the reason departments receive these vests

You can donate via PayPal, and 100% of donations will go to K9 Odin and K9 Colt. Any funding that goes over the $4,900 at the end of their fundraising campaign will roll over to the next K9 in need of assistance.

You can keep up-to-date with fundraising efforts on Keeping K-9s in Kelvar's Facebook page.