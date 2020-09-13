Expand / Collapse search
Dense Smoke Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Dense Fog Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County

Non-profit helps feed a million Washingtonians

Nonprofit helps feed a million Washingtonians

As COVID-19 continues to amplify food disparities across our state, a local non-profit helped feed 1M Washingtonians since the pandemic began, and it all started with a Facebook post.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - As COVID-19 continues to amplify food disparities across the state, a local non-profit has now helped feed one million Washingtonians since the pandemic began, and it all started with a Facebook post.   

East West Food Rescue Mission now operates out of Woodinville all thanks to the help of donations and volunteers.  

Back in April, the non-profit’s founder realized farmers across our state had surplus crops that were going to waste, while local food banks had increasing demand.  

To transport the food to different food banks, the group needed help from the community so they reached out in a Facebook post. 

The response was immediate and overwhelming according to the non-profit.  

“It grew really quick, the need is there, and we are very flexible and nimble so we can respond to that,” said Zsofia Pasztor, a co-founder of East West Food Rescue.  

To date, East West Food Rescue has transported more than 5.5 million pounds of food, and served a million people across our state.   

“It’s not possible just a few of us. This is a community effort,” said Pasztor.  

The non-profit is not only helping to feed families, but they’re also paying the farmers who saw their profits vanish because of the ongoing pandemic.   

East West Food Rescue continues to accept donations and volunteers, for more information on how you can help or receive assistance, click here.   