Non-profit helps feed a million Washingtonians

As COVID-19 continues to amplify food disparities across the state, a local non-profit has now helped feed one million Washingtonians since the pandemic began, and it all started with a Facebook post.

East West Food Rescue Mission now operates out of Woodinville all thanks to the help of donations and volunteers.

Back in April, the non-profit’s founder realized farmers across our state had surplus crops that were going to waste, while local food banks had increasing demand.

To transport the food to different food banks, the group needed help from the community so they reached out in a Facebook post.

The response was immediate and overwhelming according to the non-profit.

“It grew really quick, the need is there, and we are very flexible and nimble so we can respond to that,” said Zsofia Pasztor, a co-founder of East West Food Rescue.

To date, East West Food Rescue has transported more than 5.5 million pounds of food, and served a million people across our state.

“It’s not possible just a few of us. This is a community effort,” said Pasztor.

The non-profit is not only helping to feed families, but they’re also paying the farmers who saw their profits vanish because of the ongoing pandemic.

East West Food Rescue continues to accept donations and volunteers, for more information on how you can help or receive assistance, click here.