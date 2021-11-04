Spokane County sheriff launches campaign to recruit officers with misspelling on Times Square billboard

article

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office launched a national campaign to hire officers - initially misspelling the word "Washington" in a New York billboard.

The sheriff's office is offering a $15,000 hiring bonus for lateral officers and has placed billboards across the country, from Seattle to Times Square in New York City.

The electronic sign in Times Square initially misspelled "Washington" - omitting the "g."

The sheriff's office said the advertising company has since corrected the typo: "Mistakes happen every day. We are human."

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also has billboards in Seattle, Denver, Portland and Austin, Texas.

"This effort to Recruit qualified and well-trained law enforcement professionals from areas where local elected officials have not generally supported them," Spokane officials wrote in a Facebook post. "These billboard ads, located in Times Square, are a continuation of our efforts to attract experienced and professional members of law enforcement. We want them to know there is a place where they are wanted and valued. A place where they can raise their family while continuing to serve a thankful and supportive community. That place is #SpokaneCounty."

RELATED: Mayor Durkan authorizes up to $25,000 in hiring bonuses to help Seattle Police staffing crisis

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram